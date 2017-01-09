GYM Group PLC (GYM) Given Buy Rating at Numis Securities Ltd

Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of GYM Group PLC (LON:GYM) in a report published on Friday. The firm currently has a GBX 275 ($3.34) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GYM. Barclays PLC reissued an equal weight rating on shares of GYM Group PLC in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.65) price objective on shares of GYM Group PLC in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

GYM Group PLC (LON:GYM) traded up 10.06% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 197.00. The company had a trading volume of 114,174 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 252.37 million. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 172.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 195.37. GYM Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 155.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 280.00.

In related news, insider Richard Darwin purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.06) per share, with a total value of £21,125 ($25,690.14).

GYM Group PLC Company Profile

The Gym Group plc, formerly The Gym Group Holdings Limited, provides health and fitness facilities. The Company offers gym memberships across the United Kingdom. The Company’s gym is equipped with over 170 equipment stations on an average. It offers memberships online. The Company operates over 70 gyms across the United Kingdom that are open around the clock.

