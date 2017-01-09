GTx, Inc. (GTXI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GTx, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has $6.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GTx, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecules for the treatment of cancer, including treatments for breast and prostate cancer, and other serious medical conditions. GTx’s lead candidate is enobosarm, a selective androgen receptor modulator, or SARM, targeted at the androgen receptor, or AR, in women with advanced breast cancer whose tumors express the androgen receptor and the estrogen receptor, or ER, and women with AR positive triple negative breast cancer. GTx is also evaluating enobosarm for the treatment of other serious medical conditions where building lean body mass is important. “

Separately, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of GTx in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Shares of GTx (NASDAQ:GTXI) traded down 0.18% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.54. 7,870 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.56. The company’s market cap is $88.19 million. GTx has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $11.19.

GTx (NASDAQ:GTXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). On average, equities analysts predict that GTx will post ($1.34) EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Peak Foundation Pyramid acquired 7,716,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.81 per share, with a total value of $6,249,999.69. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 38,249,528 shares in the company, valued at $30,982,117.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

GTx Company Profile

GTx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecules for the treatment of cancer, including treatments for breast and prostate cancer, and other medical conditions. The Company is engaged in the development of selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs).

