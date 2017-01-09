Grifols, S.A. (GRFS) Upgraded to Overweight by J P Morgan Chase & Co

J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grifols, from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.
Shares of Grifols, (NASDAQ:GRFS) opened at 17.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.17. Grifols, has a 52-week low of $14.07 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.90.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA increased its stake in Grifols, by 1.2% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Opus Point Partners Management LLC increased its stake in Grifols, by 5.9% in the third quarter. Opus Point Partners Management LLC now owns 11,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Grifols, by 1.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 74,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Grifols, by 5.1% in the third quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 18,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Grifols, by 11.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.
