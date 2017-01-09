J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grifols, from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of Grifols, (NASDAQ:GRFS) opened at 17.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.17. Grifols, has a 52-week low of $14.07 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.90.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/grifols-s-a-grfs-upgraded-to-overweight-by-j-p-morgan-chase-co/1144176.html.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA increased its stake in Grifols, by 1.2% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Opus Point Partners Management LLC increased its stake in Grifols, by 5.9% in the third quarter. Opus Point Partners Management LLC now owns 11,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Grifols, by 1.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 74,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Grifols, by 5.1% in the third quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 18,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Grifols, by 11.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.