Greenbrier Partners Capital Management LLC Holds Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management LLC held its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 4.3% of Greenbrier Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.1% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 92.1% in the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 146 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. D. Scott Neal Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3,000.0% in the third quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 157.1% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 198 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) traded up 0.12% on Monday, hitting $796.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,291,706 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $766.15 and a 200-day moving average of $770.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $474.00 and a 12 month high of $847.21. The stock has a market cap of $378.66 billion, a PE ratio of 182.57 and a beta of 1.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The firm earned $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.69 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post $4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $990.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Saturday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $924.85.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.15, for a total value of $3,751,363.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,139 shares in the company, valued at $44,601,333.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc offers a range of products and services through its Websites. The Company’s products include merchandise and content that it purchases for resale from vendors and those offered by third-party sellers. The Company has three segments: North America, International and Amazon Web Services (AWS).

