Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (GBX) Updates FY17 Earnings Guidance

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GBX) issued an update on its FY17 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.25-3.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0-2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.10 billion.

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) opened at 46.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.86 and its 200-day moving average is $34.84. Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.89 and a 12 month high of $47.45.

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $552.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post $3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GBX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Vetr downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $35.84 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen and Company lifted their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.61.

In related news, CFO Lorie Tekorius sold 1,361 shares of Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $49,404.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 7,869 shares of Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $242,443.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,745,386.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (GBX) Updates FY17 Earnings Guidance” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/greenbrier-companies-inc-the-gbx-updates-fy17-earnings-guidance/1144200.html.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GBX. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) by 35.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) during the third quarter worth $215,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) during the third quarter worth $216,000. TFS Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) during the second quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) by 83.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 7,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

About Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of railroad freight car equipment in North America and Europe; a manufacturer and marketer of marine barges in North America; a provider of wheel services, parts, leasing and other services to the railroad and related transportation industries in North America, and a provider of railcar repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through a joint venture partnership.

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Inc. (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies Inc. (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.