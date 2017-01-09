Green Plains Partners LP (GPP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Green Plains Partners LP provide ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. Green Plains Partners LP is based in Omaha, Nebraska. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Green Plains Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $21.50 price target on shares of Green Plains Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.81.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) traded down 0.4919% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.3494. 67,476 shares of the company traded hands. Green Plains Partners has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $21.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.87 and a 200 day moving average of $18.33. The stock has a market cap of $647.11 million, a P/E ratio of 12.5769 and a beta of 1.02.

In other news, EVP Michelle Mapes bought 6,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.10 per share, with a total value of $121,094.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,500 shares in the company, valued at $658,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey S. Briggs bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.09 per share, for a total transaction of $36,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Green Plains Partners during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Green Plains Partners by 5.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 377,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after buying an additional 18,102 shares during the last quarter. Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. purchased a new position in Green Plains Partners during the second quarter worth about $167,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Green Plains Partners during the third quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Green Plains Partners by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 333,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

