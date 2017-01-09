Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Granite Real Estate (NASDAQ:GRP.U) (TSE:GRT.UN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust, formerly known as Granite Real Estate Inc., is based in Toronto, Canada. “

GRP.U has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Granite Real Estate from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Granite Real Estate in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Granite Real Estate (GRP.U) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research” was first published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/granite-real-estate-grp-u-downgraded-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research/1145112.html.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.161 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This is a boost from Granite Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Granite Real Estate (GRP.U)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.