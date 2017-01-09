Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (LOPE) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Grand Canyon Education, Inc. is a regionally accredited provider of online postsecondary education services focused on offering graduate and undergraduate degree programs in its core disciplines of education, business, and healthcare. In addition to its online programs, it offers programs at its traditional campus in Phoenix, Arizona and onsite at the facilities of employers. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grand Canyon Education presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.33.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) traded up 0.56% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.09. 31,132 shares of the stock traded hands. Grand Canyon Education has a 1-year low of $31.12 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.41 and a 200 day moving average of $46.29.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $210.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.21 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post $3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brent D. Richardson sold 55,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $2,642,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,135.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 38.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Bell State Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.8% in the third quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 148,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 50.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares during the period.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc is a regionally accredited university. The Company offers approximately 200 graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across approximately eight colleges both online and on ground in Phoenix, Arizona and at leased facilities and at facilities owned by third-party employers of its students.

