GlaxoSmithKline plc’s (GSK) Underperform Rating Reiterated at BNP Paribas

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at BNP Paribas in a report released on Monday. They currently have a GBX 1,520 ($18.68) price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.01% from the company’s current price.

GSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. J P Morgan Chase & Co dropped their price target on GlaxoSmithKline plc from GBX 1,800 ($22.12) to GBX 1,600 ($19.66) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,320 ($16.22) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($22.12) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,870 ($22.98) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Group boosted their price target on GlaxoSmithKline plc from GBX 1,900 ($23.35) to GBX 1,950 ($23.96) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,723.91 ($21.19).

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) opened at 1587.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,520.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,603.30. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,314.26 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,745.56. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 77.25 billion.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a GBX 19 ($0.23) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.17%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline plc news, insider Sir Andrew P. Witty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,636 ($20.11), for a total value of £163,600 ($201,056.90). Also, insider Manvinder Singh Banga purchased 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,643 ($20.19) per share, with a total value of £28,752.50 ($35,335.50).

GlaxoSmithKline plc Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) is a healthcare company. The Company is engaged in the creation and discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products, including vaccines, over-the-counter (OTC) medicines and health-related consumer products. The Company’s segments include Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare.

