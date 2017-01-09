G&K Services, Inc. (GK) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G&K Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:GK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “G&K Services, Inc. is a market leader in branded identity apparel programs and facility services in the United States, and is the largest such provider in Canada. G&K operates over processing facilities and branch offices. “

Separately, Barrington Research lowered shares of G&K Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.00.

Shares of G&K Services (NASDAQ:GK) traded down 0.04% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,374 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 1.04. G&K Services has a one year low of $51.94 and a one year high of $98.21.

G&K Services (NASDAQ:GK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. G&K Services had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $241 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that G&K Services will post $3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. G&K Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

In other G&K Services news, Director Alice M. Richter sold 2,400 shares of G&K Services stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $227,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,402.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of G&K Services by 87.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of G&K Services by 6.6% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of G&K Services by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 93,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of G&K Services by 50.5% in the second quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of G&K Services during the second quarter worth approximately $5,493,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About G&K Services

G&K Services, Inc is a service-focused provider of branded uniform and facility services programs. The Company provides a range of workwear and protective safety apparel through rental and direct purchase programs. The Company also supplies various facility products and services, including floor mats, towels, mops, restroom hygiene products, and first aid supplies.

