Getty Realty Corporation (GTY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, leasing and financing of retail motor fuel and convenience store properties and petroleum distribution terminals in the United States. The company’s properties are leased or sublet to distributors and retailers engaged in the sale of gasoline and various motor fuel products, convenience store products, and automotive repair services. Getty’s properties are operated under a variety of brands including Getty, BP, Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, Valero, Fina and Aloha. It is also a marketer of heating oil in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Getty Realty Corp. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Shares of Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTY) traded down 0.23% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.09. 36,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $885.47 million, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.61. Getty Realty Corporation has a one year low of $16.21 and a one year high of $26.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.26.

Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm earned $24.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24 million. Getty Realty Corporation had a net margin of 43.33% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Getty Realty Corporation’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Getty Realty Corporation will post $1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Getty Realty Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Getty Realty Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.68%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,261,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,500,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Getty Realty Corporation by 5.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,445,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,364,000 after buying an additional 217,164 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Getty Realty Corporation by 10.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,919,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,925,000 after buying an additional 179,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piermont Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,659,000. 55.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

