Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.86.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GNW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Genworth Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Genworth Financial in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised their target price on Genworth Financial from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. BTIG Research lowered Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.75 to $1.57 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

Shares of Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) traded down 1.904% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.865. The company had a trading volume of 2,360,641 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.93 billion. Genworth Financial has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $5.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average is $4.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the second quarter valued at $691,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 116.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 915,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 492,380 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 61.5% in the second quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,997,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after buying an additional 760,324 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 109,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 73.6% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 144,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 61,212 shares during the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc (Genworth) is a financial security company. The Company provides insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. As of December 31, 2011, the Company had more than 15 million customers, with a presence in more than 25 countries. The Company operates in Insurance, Mortgage Insurance and Corporate and Runoff.

