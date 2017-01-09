Gentherm Inc (THRM) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Financial Services Inc.

Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 18.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 452,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,293 shares during the period. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $14,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in THRM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 21.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 4.1% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 21.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm during the second quarter worth about $244,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) traded down 0.73% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,438 shares. Gentherm Inc has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $44.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.97.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Gentherm had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $232.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Gentherm Inc will post $2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on THRM. FBR & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Gentherm in a report on Friday, December 16th. Susquehanna started coverage on Gentherm in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 24th. TheStreet downgraded Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gentherm in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated (Gentherm) is a global technology company, which is engaged in the design, development, and manufacturing of innovative thermal management technologies and automotive cable systems. The Company has two segments: Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment comprises Gentherm’s three geographic operating segments: North America, Europe and Asia.

