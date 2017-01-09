Gentex Corporation (GNTX) Receives Overweight Rating from KeyCorp

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by KeyCorp in a research report issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Gentex Corporation in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Gentex Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentex Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. FBR & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gentex Corporation in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Gentex Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gentex Corporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.86.

Shares of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) traded down 1.17% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,461,003 shares. Gentex Corporation has a one year low of $12.93 and a one year high of $20.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.50 and a 200 day moving average of $17.69.

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $429.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.43 million. Gentex Corporation had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Gentex Corporation will post $1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Gentex Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

In other news, VP Joseph E. Iv Matthews sold 2,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $40,392.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,052. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $201,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,400 shares in the company, valued at $493,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gentex Corporation during the third quarter worth about $114,000. CrestPoint Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentex Corporation by 4.0% in the third quarter. CrestPoint Capital Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gentex Corporation during the second quarter worth about $189,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gentex Corporation during the second quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, 1st Global Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentex Corporation by 1.5% in the second quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 13,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gentex Corporation

Gentex Corporation designs and manufactures automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and electronics for the automotive industry, dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry, and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry. The Company’s segments include Automotive Products and Other, which includes Fire Protection Products and Dimmable Aircraft Windows.

