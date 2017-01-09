Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (GNCA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has $4.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Genocea Biosciences, Inc. is involved in developing vaccines. The company’s proprietary discovery platform consists of AnTigen Lead Acquisition System which designs vaccines that stimulate T cell immunity. Its product portfolio which are in different clinical trials consist of GEN-003, HSV-2 infections, GEN-004 and HSV-2 prophylaxis and malaria. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on GNCA. FBR & Co reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of Genocea Biosciences from $9.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen and Company set a $40.00 target price on shares of Genocea Biosciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Vetr cut shares of Genocea Biosciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $5.12 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.27.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) traded up 1.2306% on Wednesday, hitting $4.4339. The stock had a trading volume of 74,511 shares. Genocea Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $8.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.49. The stock’s market capitalization is $125.83 million.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that Genocea Biosciences will post ($1.64) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Genocea Biosciences by 24.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 6,763 shares during the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC boosted its position in Genocea Biosciences by 90.2% in the third quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 1,438,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,364,000 after buying an additional 682,269 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the second quarter worth $334,000. Alpine Partners VI LLC purchased a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, TFS Capital LLC purchased a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the second quarter worth $133,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company discovers and develops vaccines and immunotherapies. It uses its discovery platform, AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), to design vaccines and immunotherapies that act, in part, through T cell (or cellular) immune responses. The Company operates through business of developing and commercializing vaccines segment.

