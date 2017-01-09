RBC Capital Markets restated their hold rating on shares of Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:GEN) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GEN. Bank of America Corporation set a $1.80 price objective on shares of Genesis Healthcare and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Genesis Healthcare from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.89.

Shares of Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) opened at 4.53 on Tuesday. Genesis Healthcare has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $4.75. The firm’s market capitalization is $409.88 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average is $2.78.

Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.17. The company earned $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genesis Healthcare will post ($1.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (GEN) Rating Reiterated by RBC Capital Markets” was reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/genesis-healthcare-inc-gen-rating-reiterated-by-rbc-capital-markets/1144190.html.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Genesis Healthcare by 17.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 26,629 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Genesis Healthcare by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 864,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 7,773 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Genesis Healthcare by 10.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 154,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 14,865 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Genesis Healthcare by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 994,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 35,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Genesis Healthcare by 5.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

About Genesis Healthcare

Genesis Healthcare, Inc, formerly Skilled Healthcare Group, Inc, is a holding company that provides post-acute care. The Company operates through three segments: inpatient services, which includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and assisted or senior living facilities; rehabilitation therapy services, which includes its integrated and third-party rehabilitation and respiratory therapy services, and all other services, including physician services and other healthcare related services.

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Healthcare Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Healthcare Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.