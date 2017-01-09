Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (GEN) Rating Reiterated by RBC Capital Markets

RBC Capital Markets restated their hold rating on shares of Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:GEN) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $3.50 price target on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GEN. Bank of America Corporation set a $1.80 price objective on shares of Genesis Healthcare and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Genesis Healthcare from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.89.
Shares of Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) opened at 4.53 on Tuesday. Genesis Healthcare has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $4.75. The firm’s market capitalization is $409.88 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average is $2.78.
Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.17. The company earned $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genesis Healthcare will post ($1.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Genesis Healthcare by 17.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 26,629 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Genesis Healthcare by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 864,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 7,773 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Genesis Healthcare by 10.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 154,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 14,865 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Genesis Healthcare by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 994,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 35,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Genesis Healthcare by 5.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.14% of the company’s stock.
About Genesis Healthcare
Genesis Healthcare, Inc, formerly Skilled Healthcare Group, Inc, is a holding company that provides post-acute care. The Company operates through three segments: inpatient services, which includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and assisted or senior living facilities; rehabilitation therapy services, which includes its integrated and third-party rehabilitation and respiratory therapy services, and all other services, including physician services and other healthcare related services.
