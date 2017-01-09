General Motors Company (GM) Shares Bought by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,106 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,743 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in General Motors Company were worth $4,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Motors Company by 38.3% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 21,555,499 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $610,020,000 after buying an additional 5,969,449 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in General Motors Company by 126.9% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,464,090 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $182,903,000 after buying an additional 3,615,099 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in General Motors Company by 121.2% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,324,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $150,689,000 after buying an additional 2,917,100 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in General Motors Company by 102.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,939,022 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $83,175,000 after buying an additional 1,486,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Bolt Capital LP increased its stake in General Motors Company by 22.0% in the second quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP now owns 5,735,044 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $162,302,000 after buying an additional 1,035,507 shares in the last quarter. 70.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) traded up 0.06% during trading on Monday, reaching $36.01. 15,204,536 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.61 and a 200 day moving average of $32.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.40. General Motors Company has a 52-week low of $26.69 and a 52-week high of $37.74.

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.28. General Motors Company had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The firm had revenue of $42.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post $6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. General Motors Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.41%.

GM has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) downgraded shares of General Motors Company to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of General Motors Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Vetr downgraded shares of General Motors Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.66 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of General Motors Company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Instinet upped their target price on shares of General Motors Company from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

In other General Motors Company news, President Daniel Ammann sold 10,000 shares of General Motors Company stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 153,850 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and automobile parts. The Company provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc (GM Financial). The Company’s segments include GM North America (GMNA), GM Europe (GME), GM International Operations (GMIO), GM South America (GMSA) and GM Financial.

