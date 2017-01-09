Gear4music Holdings PLC (G4M) Price Target Raised to GBX 600 at Panmure Gordon

Gear4music Holdings PLC (LON:G4M) had its price target boosted by Panmure Gordon from GBX 400 ($4.86) to GBX 600 ($7.30) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gear4music Holdings PLC (LON:G4M) traded up 6.55% during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 553.00. 849,575 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 442.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 279.05. The stock’s market cap is GBX 111.46 million. Gear4music Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 96.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 575.00.

In related news, insider Eric Kenelm Ford sold 15,971 shares of Gear4music Holdings PLC stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 408 ($4.96), for a total value of £65,161.68 ($79,243.20). Also, insider Andrew Paul Wass sold 400,000 shares of Gear4music Holdings PLC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.65), for a total transaction of £1,200,000 ($1,459,321.42).

Gear4music Holdings PLC Company Profile

Gear4music (Holdings) plc is engaged in the online retailing of musical instruments and equipment. The Company sells its own-brand musical instruments and music equipment alongside with other brands. The Company offers over 1,500 products, which are sold under approximately eight brands, including Gear4music; Archer, which offers string instruments, such as violins, cellos, violas and double bass; Redsub, which offers bass guitar amplifiers and pedals; SubZero, which offers guitars, amplifiers, mixers, speakers and audio electronics; Minster, which offers digital pianos; Rosedale, which offers woodwind instruments, such as clarinets, flutes, oboes and piccolos, and Brass Instruments, which offers trumpets, trombones, tubas and French horns.

