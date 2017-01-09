Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Garmin is an OEM of GPS-based and other electronic devices. The company reported better-than-expected third quarter 2016 results with revenues and earnings surpassing our estimates. In the last one year, the stock has outperformed the Zacks characterized Electronics Products-Misc industry. The results were driven by solid performance across marine, outdoor, fitness and aviation segments. The company's strategy involves a constantly evolving product line supported by a platform approach that increases engagement with its products and focuses on building a community of users. A solid portfolio of new products across segments, secular drivers in the aviation market, market share gains in the marine market and contributions from acquisitions are other positives. However, weak personal navigation device (PND) market and additional revenue deferrals remain headwinds.”

Separately, KeyCorp reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.52.

Shares of Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) traded down 1.35% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.38. The stock had a trading volume of 653,036 shares. Garmin has a 52 week low of $30.93 and a 52 week high of $56.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.10.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 17.24%. The firm earned $722 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Garmin will post $2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Andrew R. Etkind sold 2,116 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total value of $104,847.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Garmin during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Garmin during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,492,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Garmin during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Garmin by 85.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 6,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Garmin by 13.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 554,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,677,000 after buying an additional 64,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. (Garmin) and subsidiaries offer global positioning system (GPS) navigation and wireless devices and applications. Garmin designs, develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a family of hand-held, wearable, portable and fixed-mount GPS-enabled products and other navigation, communications, sensor-based and information products.

