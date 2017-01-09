G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (GIII) Updates FY17 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII) updated its FY17 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.21-1.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.41 billion.

GIII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Brean Capital restated a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $31.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.50.

G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII) opened at 27.80 on Monday. G-III Apparel Group, LTD. has a 52-week low of $24.41 and a 52-week high of $55.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.88 and its 200-day moving average is $34.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.47.

G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.04. G-III Apparel Group, LTD. had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $883.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, LTD. will post $1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. by 19.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 196,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,973,000 after buying an additional 31,893 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. by 36.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 6,716 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,643,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,848,000 after buying an additional 134,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. by 25.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 100,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 20,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. by 190.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 28,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group, LTD.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures and markets a range of apparel products. The Company operates through two segments: wholesale operations and retail operations. Its apparel products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and women’s performance wear, as well as women’s handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories and luggage.

