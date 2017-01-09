G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (GIII) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII) had its price objective cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Friday morning. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

GIII has been the subject of several other reports. Brean Capital restated a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price (down from $41.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $31.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.50.

G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII) traded down 0.86% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.56. 650,113 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.88 and a 200-day moving average of $34.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.47. G-III Apparel Group, LTD. has a 12-month low of $24.41 and a 12-month high of $55.89.

G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.04. G-III Apparel Group, LTD. had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $883.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, LTD. will post $1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (GIII) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/g-iii-apparel-group-ltd-giii-price-target-cut-to-24-00-by-analysts-at-telsey-advisory-group/1145388.html.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. by 122.3% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,112,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,604,000 after buying an additional 1,162,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. by 112.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,344,000 after buying an additional 1,112,496 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. by 328.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 806,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,864,000 after buying an additional 618,143 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. by 170.2% in the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 708,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,410,000 after buying an additional 446,558 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. by 92.6% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 689,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,504,000 after buying an additional 331,331 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group, LTD. Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures and markets a range of apparel products. The Company operates through two segments: wholesale operations and retail operations. Its apparel products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and women’s performance wear, as well as women’s handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories and luggage.

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group LTD. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group LTD. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.