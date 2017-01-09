FY2017 Earnings Estimate for CoreSite Realty Corporation Issued By Jefferies Group (COR)

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Group cut their FY2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CoreSite Realty Corporation in a research note issued on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the brokerage will earn $4.20 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.23. Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $101.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.35 million. CoreSite Realty Corporation had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share.

COR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty Corporation in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen and Company upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.11.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) opened at 82.43 on Monday. CoreSite Realty Corporation has a 52-week low of $54.23 and a 52-week high of $91.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 57.64 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $3,519,000. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty Corporation by 88.6% in the second quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty Corporation by 28.7% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty Corporation by 21.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $10,006,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Paul E. Szurek acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.92 per share, with a total value of $482,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,944.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from CoreSite Realty Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. CoreSite Realty Corporation’s payout ratio is 225.35%.

About CoreSite Realty Corporation

CoreSite Realty Corporation (CoreSite) is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Through its controlling interest in CoreSite, L.P. (Operating Partnership), the Company is engaged in the business of ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of data centers across a range of markets in the United States, including the Northern Virginia (including Washington DC), New York and San Francisco Bay areas, Chicago, Los Angeles, Boston, Miami and Denver.

