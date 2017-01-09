Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) – Jefferies Group dropped their FY2016 earnings per share estimates for shares of Heron Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst B. Amin now forecasts that the firm will earn ($4.14) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.95). Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ Q4 2016 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2017 earnings at ($2.72) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.91 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.33 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HRTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Brean Capital started coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Heron Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “FY2016 EPS Estimates for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (HRTX) Lowered by Analyst” was published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/fy2016-eps-estimates-for-heron-therapeutics-inc-hrtx-lowered-by-analyst/1144180.html.

Shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) opened at 13.05 on Monday. Heron Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $25.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average is $17.06.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.07.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRTX. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 3.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,752,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,937,000 after buying an additional 229,182 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 1.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,156,000 after buying an additional 63,968 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 14.8% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,013,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,450,000 after buying an additional 516,166 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $49,230,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,215,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,937,000 after buying an additional 58,039 shares during the last quarter.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company engaged in developing pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer or pain. The Company’s product candidates include SUSTOL, HTX-019 and HTX-011. All of its product candidates utilize science and technology platforms, including its Biochronomer drug delivery technology.

