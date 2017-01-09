FY2016 EPS Estimates for Halliburton Company (HAL) Increased by Analyst

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial Corporation upped their FY2016 earnings per share estimates for shares of Halliburton Company in a research report issued on Thursday. Capital One Financial Corporation analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the firm will earn ($0.04) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.06). Capital One Financial Corporation also issued estimates for Halliburton Company’s Q4 2016 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2017 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2017 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HAL. Vetr raised shares of Halliburton Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.96 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton Company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Halliburton Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup Inc. lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton Company from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halliburton Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.08.

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) opened at 56.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.33 and its 200-day moving average is $46.86. Halliburton Company has a 12 month low of $27.64 and a 12 month high of $56.98. The firm’s market cap is $48.98 billion.

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Halliburton Company had a negative net margin of 33.29% and a positive return on equity of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Halliburton Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.98%.

In other Halliburton Company news, Chairman David J. Lesar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $499,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 1,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $58,857.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Halliburton Company by 0.6% in the third quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Halliburton Company by 0.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,662 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in Halliburton Company by 1.3% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Halliburton Company by 1.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,175 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Management boosted its position in Halliburton Company by 1.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Management now owns 4,840 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Company Profile

Halliburton Company is a provider of services and products to the upstream oil and natural gas industry. The Company operates through two segments: the Completion and Production segment, and the Drilling and Evaluation segment. The Company’s Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion products and services.

