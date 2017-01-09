FY2016 EPS Estimates for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) – Analysts at Jefferies Group dropped their FY2016 EPS estimates for shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report released on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst O. Okusanya now expects that the firm will post earnings of $8.23 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.25.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 50.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Mizuho raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $178.00 price objective on AvalonBay Communities and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.57.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) opened at 180.00 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $158.32 and a 1-year high of $192.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.51. The stock has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.35.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.9% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 141,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,600,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.5% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,539,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth about $30,168,000. Institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.37%.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company focuses on the development, redevelopment, acquisition, ownership and operation of multifamily communities primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California.

