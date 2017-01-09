Friedhelm Blobel Sells 9,600 Shares of SciClone Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SCLN) Stock

SciClone Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCLN) CEO Friedhelm Blobel sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $105,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,665.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Friedhelm Blobel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 22nd, Friedhelm Blobel sold 70,000 shares of SciClone Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $738,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Friedhelm Blobel sold 70,000 shares of SciClone Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $715,400.00.

On Monday, November 14th, Friedhelm Blobel sold 30,000 shares of SciClone Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $308,100.00.

On Thursday, October 27th, Friedhelm Blobel sold 40,000 shares of SciClone Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $372,000.00.

SciClone Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCLN) opened at 10.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.16 million, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.69. SciClone Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $15.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average is $10.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SciClone Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $127,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SciClone Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $104,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SciClone Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $140,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SciClone Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its position in SciClone Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the second quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 11,938 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of SciClone Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

SciClone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

SciClone Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The Company’s product portfolio of therapies includes oncology, infectious diseases and cardiovascular disorders. The Company operates in two segments: China and the Rest of the World, including its operations in the United States and Hong Kong.

