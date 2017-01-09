Freeport-McMoran, Inc. (FCX) Position Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoran, Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 104.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 364,824 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 186,398 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoran were worth $3,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FCX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoran during the second quarter worth $114,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoran during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoran during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Papp L Roy & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoran during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoran by 7.5% in the third quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 13,249 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freeport-McMoran, Inc. (NYSE:FCX) traded down 1.48% during trading on Monday, hitting $14.68. The company had a trading volume of 17,294,280 shares. The stock’s market cap is $19.99 billion. Freeport-McMoran, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $16.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average of $12.18.

Freeport-McMoran (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The company earned $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Freeport-McMoran had a negative net margin of 58.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoran, Inc. will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FCX. Jefferies Group set a $15.00 target price on Freeport-McMoran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 16th. Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Freeport-McMoran in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Macquarie decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoran from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoran in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Freeport-McMoran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoran presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.55.

In other news, Director Courtney Mather acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,608,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,523 shares in the company, valued at $702,406.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Freeport-McMoran

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) is a natural resource company with a portfolio of mineral assets, and oil and natural gas resources. The Company’s segments include the Morenci, Cerro Verde, Grasberg and Tenke Fungurume copper mines, the Rod & Refining operations and the U.S. Oil & Gas Operations. It has organized its operations into five primary divisions: North America copper mines, South America mining, Indonesia mining, Africa mining and Molybdenum mines.

