Francesca’s Holdings Corporation (FRAN) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Francesca’s Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:FRAN) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.35-0.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $144-146 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $146.62 million.

Francesca’s Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:FRAN) traded up 7.86% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.81. 1,985,544 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $710.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.93. Francesca’s Holdings Corporation has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $22.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.55 and its 200 day moving average is $15.26.

Francesca’s Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:FRAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter. Francesca’s Holdings Corporation had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 37.74%. Francesca’s Holdings Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Francesca’s Holdings Corporation will post $1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura cut Francesca’s Holdings Corporation from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Francesca’s Holdings Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Francesca’s Holdings Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. FBR & Co cut Francesca’s Holdings Corporation from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Francesca’s Holdings Corporation from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Francesca’s Holdings Corporation presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Francesca’s Holdings Corporation during the second quarter worth $111,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Francesca’s Holdings Corporation during the third quarter worth $119,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Francesca’s Holdings Corporation during the third quarter worth $160,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Francesca’s Holdings Corporation during the third quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Francesca’s Holdings Corporation by 3.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Francesca’s Holdings Corporation

Francesca’s Holdings Corporation is a holding company, which conducts its business operations through its subsidiaries. The Company is a specialty retailer that operates a nationwide-chain of boutiques. It is engaged in the operation of boutiques and its direct-to-consumer Website segment. The merchandise assortment is a mix of apparel, jewelry, accessories and gifts.

