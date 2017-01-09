Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) Cut to Hold at SunTrust Banks, Inc.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. downgraded shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has $28.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FOXF. Jefferies Group set a $26.00 price target on Fox Factory Holding Corp. and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory Holding Corp. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.40.

Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) opened at 27.65 on Tuesday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $28.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.31 and a 200 day moving average of $21.69.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm earned $109 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.91 million. Fox Factory Holding Corp. had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post $1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zvi Glasman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $531,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,175.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 46.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. by 4.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,195,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,768,000 after buying an additional 47,443 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. during the second quarter worth about $23,374,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. by 34.6% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 14,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. during the second quarter worth about $1,949,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. by 15.9% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 123,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 17,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures and markets performance ride dynamics products for customers across the world. The Company’s brand ride dynamics products are used primarily on bicycles (bikes), side-by-side vehicles (Side-by-Sides), on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

