Fossil Group, Inc. (FOSL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.90.

FOSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Fossil Group in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fossil Group in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of Fossil Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Fossil Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Pacific Crest raised shares of Fossil Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

In other Fossil Group news, Director Elaine B. Agather sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $57,186.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Darren E. Hart sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $451,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fossil Group by 1,687.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,189,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,035,000 after buying an additional 1,123,022 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Fossil Group by 48.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,064,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,901,000 after buying an additional 675,764 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the second quarter worth about $13,506,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fossil Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 11,611,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,283,000 after buying an additional 459,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the third quarter worth about $10,995,000. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) traded down 2.50% on Monday, hitting $24.58. 147,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.70. Fossil Group has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $51.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.64.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Fossil Group had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $738 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fossil Group will post $1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc is a design, marketing and distribution company that specializes in consumer fashion accessories. The Company’s segments are Americas, Europe and Asia. Each segment includes sales to wholesale and distributor customers, and sales through the Company-owned retail stores and e-commerce activities based on the location of the selling entity.

