Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

Stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wunderlich cut their price target on Fortinet from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. RBC Capital Markets restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Sunday, September 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) opened at 31.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1192.69 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.97. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $37.48.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $316.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.33 million. Fortinet had a positive return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post $0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $191,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,672.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $605,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,835,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,282,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 10.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 11.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 78.7% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. 72.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides cyber security solutions to enterprises, service providers and government organizations across the world. The Company’s flagship network security solution consists of FortiGate physical, virtual machine and cloud platforms, which provide integrated security and networking functions to protect data, applications and users from network-and content-level security threats.

