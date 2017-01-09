Fitbit, Inc. (FIT) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE:FIT) by 179.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 661,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 424,756 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.30% of Fitbit worth $9,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Fitbit by 144.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 879,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,048,000 after buying an additional 519,687 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Fitbit by 1,264.8% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 171,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 158,763 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Fitbit by 3,703,852.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 629,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,344,000 after buying an additional 629,655 shares in the last quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL increased its stake in Fitbit by 25.4% in the second quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. increased its stake in Fitbit by 2.4% in the third quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 368,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after buying an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE:FIT) traded down 1.329% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.795. 8,096,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Fitbit, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $21.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.920 and a beta of 2.62.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Fitbit had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $503.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fitbit, Inc. will post $0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Fitbit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Vetr downgraded Fitbit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.46 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Mizuho set a $20.00 price target on shares of Fitbit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Pacific Crest cut shares of Fitbit from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.88 to $16.70 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Fitbit to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.55.

In related news, major shareholder True Venture Partners Ii, L.L. sold 860,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $7,026,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Philip Douglas Black sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $436,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fitbit, Inc is a provider of health and fitness devices. The Company’s platform combines connected health and fitness devices with software and services, including an online dashboard and mobile applications, data analytics, motivational and social tools, personalized insights and virtual coaching through customized fitness plans and interactive workouts.

