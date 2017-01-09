Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 24.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 151.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 875,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,172,000 after buying an additional 527,935 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,971,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,589,000 after buying an additional 360,025 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth $36,230,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,311,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,188,000 after buying an additional 295,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,464,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,630,000 after buying an additional 201,948 shares in the last quarter. 85.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) traded down 1.58% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.10. 939,882 shares of the stock were exchanged. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $111.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. The business earned $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post $4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, September 26th. William Blair cut shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Finally, Pacific Crest initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.18.

In other Fiserv news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $1,304,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 284,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,984,547.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Devin Mcgranahan purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.21 per share, with a total value of $1,488,150.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,627.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc is a provider of financial services technology. The Company operates through two segments: Payments and Industry Products (Payments) and Financial Institution Services (Financial). The Payments segment provides debit and credit card processing and services, electronic bill payment and presentment services, Internet and mobile banking software and services, person-to-person payment services, and other electronic payments software and services.

