First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys New Stake in Macerich Company (The) (MAC)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Macerich Company (The) (NYSE:MAC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Macerich Company (The) by 4.3% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Macerich Company (The) by 46.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Macerich Company (The) during the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Macerich Company (The) during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Macerich Company (The) by 140.0% in the second quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) traded down 1.75% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.42. 1,063,625 shares of the stock traded hands. Macerich Company has a 52-week low of $66.00 and a 52-week high of $94.51. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.72 and its 200-day moving average is $77.97.

Macerich Company (The) (NYSE:MAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The business had revenue of $253.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.87 million. Macerich Company (The) had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 82.09%. The company’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Macerich Company will post $3.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Macerich Company (The) to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Macerich Company (The) in a report on Friday, December 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Macerich Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Macerich Company (The) in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Macerich Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.08.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Perlmutter sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Dana K. Anderson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.78 per share, for a total transaction of $677,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Company (The) Company Profile

The Macerich Company is a fully integrated self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. It owns 56 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 51 regional shopping centers.

