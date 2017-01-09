FireEye, Inc. (FEYE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-two research firms that are presently covering the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nineteen have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.48.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FireEye in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wunderlich began coverage on FireEye in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FireEye in a report on Saturday, October 15th.

Shares of FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) traded up 0.24% on Monday, reaching $12.57. 1,461,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.23. The firm’s market cap is $2.15 billion. FireEye has a one year low of $10.87 and a one year high of $19.63.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The information security company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.13. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 44.91% and a negative net margin of 77.67%. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FireEye will post ($1.13) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 54,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $637,709.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,290.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David G. Dewalt sold 151,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $1,765,136.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FireEye by 51.7% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,846,454 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $203,958,000 after buying an additional 4,717,054 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FireEye by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,553,940 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $173,824,000 after buying an additional 608,009 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of FireEye by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,800,325 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $55,979,000 after buying an additional 157,352 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FireEye by 23.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,294,717 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $33,801,000 after buying an additional 440,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FireEye by 41.9% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,887,759 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $31,091,000 after buying an additional 557,213 shares in the last quarter. 57.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solution for detecting, preventing and resolving cyber-attacks. The Company’s cybersecurity solutions combine its purpose-built virtual-machine technology, threat intelligence and security in a suite of products and services. The Company’s cybersecurity platform includes a family of software-based appliances, endpoint agents, cloud-based subscription services, support and maintenance and other services.

