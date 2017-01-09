FelCor Lodging Trust Incorporated (FCH) Downgraded by FBR & Co

FBR & Co lowered shares of FelCor Lodging Trust Incorporated (NYSE:FCH) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning. They currently have $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FCH. JMP Securities cut shares of FelCor Lodging Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of FelCor Lodging Trust in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set a buy rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FelCor Lodging Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. FelCor Lodging Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.13.

FelCor Lodging Trust (NYSE:FCH) traded down 2.0756% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.9025. 138,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s market cap is $1.09 billion. FelCor Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $8.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.80.

FelCor Lodging Trust (NYSE:FCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. FelCor Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. The business earned $223 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FelCor Lodging Trust will post ($0.16) EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. FelCor Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -133.33%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan H. Yellen sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $455,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,101.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Symes sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total transaction of $50,339.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,938 shares in the company, valued at $630,570.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FelCor Lodging Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FelCor Lodging Trust by 36.6% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FelCor Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth $142,000. Analytic Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FelCor Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FelCor Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

FelCor Lodging Trust Company Profile

FelCor Lodging Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust. The Company, through its subsidiary, FelCor Lodging Limited Partnership, holds ownership interests in approximately 40 hotels with over 12,440 rooms. The Company sells, acquires, rebrands and redevelops hotels. The Company’s hotels are located in approximately 20 states of the United States.

