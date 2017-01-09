FBR & Co Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Agree Realty Corporation (ADC)

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) – Equities researchers at FBR & Co dropped their FY2016 EPS estimates for shares of Agree Realty Corporation in a note issued to investors on Friday. FBR & Co analyst D. Corak now expects that the firm will post earnings of $2.51 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.53. FBR & Co has a “Outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. FBR & Co also issued estimates for Agree Realty Corporation’s Q1 2017 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2017 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Agree Realty Corporation from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Group lowered Agree Realty Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on Agree Realty Corporation in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. started coverage on Agree Realty Corporation in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Agree Realty Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.57.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/fbr-co-research-analysts-lower-earnings-estimates-for-agree-realty-corporation-adc/1144227.html.

Shares of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) opened at 46.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.59. Agree Realty Corporation has a 12 month low of $31.75 and a 12 month high of $51.33.

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.21 million. Agree Realty Corporation had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 47.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty Corporation by 162.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty Corporation by 34.1% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 7,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty Corporation by 14.5% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 51,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 6,562 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty Corporation by 27.2% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 15,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty Corporation during the second quarter valued at $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/fbr-co-research-analysts-lower-earnings-estimates-for-agree-realty-corporation-adc/1144227.html.

In other Agree Realty Corporation news, Director Gene Silverman purchased 2,000 shares of Agree Realty Corporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.10 per share, for a total transaction of $82,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,244.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 12,000 shares of Agree Realty Corporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.50 per share, for a total transaction of $570,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 158,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,527,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Agree Realty Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Agree Realty Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 106.45%.

About Agree Realty Corporation

Agree Realty Corporation (Agree Realty) is an integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) primarily focused on the ownership, acquisition, development and management of retail properties. The Company operates through Agree Limited Partnership (the Operating Partnership), of which it is the sole general partner and in which Agree Realty holds an approximately 98.3% interest.

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.