Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EYEG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

EYEG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rodman & Renshaw reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 target price on shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 386,940 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000. Sabby Management LLC owned about 4.64% of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) opened at 1.60 on Monday. The stock’s market cap is $15.34 million. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $5.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average is $1.85.

About Eyegate Pharmaceuticals

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics and drug delivery systems for treating diseases of the eye. The Company’s lead product, EGP-437, incorporates a reformulated topically active corticosteroid, dexamethasone phosphate, which is delivered into the ocular tissues through its drug delivery system, the EyeGate II Delivery System.

