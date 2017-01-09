Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Upgraded at Vetr Inc.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) was upgraded by Vetr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a $91.00 price target on the stock. Vetr‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on XOM. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. HSBC set a $85.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $94.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America Corporation set a $100.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil Corporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) traded down 1.65% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.04. 13,762,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $360.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $95.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.00 and a 200-day moving average of $88.20.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil Corporation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $58.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post $2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exxon Mobil Corporation news, VP Neil A. Chapman sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $1,392,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 222,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,340,013. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 5,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $463,905.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XOM. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation by 166.5% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Tuttle Tactical Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, BKS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation during the third quarter worth about $142,000. 49.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Corporation is an energy company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, manufacturing of petroleum products, and transportation and sale of crude oil, natural gas and petroleum products. The Company also manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene and polypropylene plastics, and various specialty products.

