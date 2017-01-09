Express Scripts Holding Company (ESRX) Shares Bought by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its stake in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 128.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,707 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Express Scripts Holding Company were worth $11,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESRX. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Express Scripts Holding Company by 0.6% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Express Scripts Holding Company by 0.5% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Express Scripts Holding Company by 1.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in Express Scripts Holding Company by 0.9% in the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in Express Scripts Holding Company by 2.2% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) traded up 1.23% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,533,802 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.52 and a 200 day moving average of $73.27. Express Scripts Holding Company has a 52-week low of $64.46 and a 52-week high of $86.74. The firm has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.74. Express Scripts Holding Company had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business earned $25.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Express Scripts Holding Company will post $6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Express Scripts Holding Company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Express Scripts Holding Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Leerink Swann restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Express Scripts Holding Company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Express Scripts Holding Company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Express Scripts Holding Company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.12.

In other Express Scripts Holding Company news, VP Everett Neville sold 1,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.41, for a total value of $77,947.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,339.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Express Scripts Holding Company

Express Scripts, Inc is a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in North America, offering a range of services to its clients, which include health insurers, third-party administrators, employers, union-sponsored benefit plans, workers’ compensation plans and government health programs. It operates in two segments: PBM and Emerging Markets (EM).

