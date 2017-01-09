Experian plc (EXPN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays PLC

Experian plc (LON:EXPN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays PLC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They presently have a GBX 1,750 ($21.51) price objective on the stock. Barclays PLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Experian plc in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised shares of Experian plc to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Experian plc in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Experian plc in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($17.82) price objective on shares of Experian plc in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Experian plc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,458.92 ($17.93).

Experian plc (LON:EXPN) opened at 1586.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,513.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,501.97. Experian plc has a one year low of GBX 1,064.00 and a one year high of GBX 1,606.00. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 14.98 billion.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.13 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

WARNING: This piece was first published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/experian-plc-expn-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-barclays-plc/1144799.html.

Experian plc Company Profile

Experian plc is an information services company. The Company brings together people, data, analytics and software to deliver a range of services for consumers and clients. The Company’s segments include Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services and Consumer Services. The Company manages data that helps businesses and organizations to lend, and prevent fraud.

Receive News & Ratings for Experian plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.