Eversource Energy (ES) Position Raised by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,531 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $12,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ES. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 100.0% in the second quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 167.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. WFG Advisors LP raised its position in Eversource Energy by 7.8% in the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) traded down 1.00% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.71. 680,425 shares of the stock traded hands. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $50.16 and a 1-year high of $60.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.78 and a 200-day moving average of $55.13.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post $2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.35%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Eversource Energy (ES) Position Raised by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.” was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/eversource-energy-es-position-raised-by-nomura-asset-management-co-ltd/1145271.html.

ES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays PLC reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.14.

In other news, insider Thomas J. May sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $10,760,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, formerly Northeast Utilities, is a utility holding company engaged in the energy delivery business. The Company operates through three segments: electric distribution, electric transmission and natural gas distribution. The Company’s electric distribution segment consists of the distribution businesses, which are engaged in the distribution of electricity to retail customers in Connecticut, eastern Massachusetts, New Hampshire and western Massachusetts, and the regulated electric generation businesses.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.