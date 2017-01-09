Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Everi Holdings Inc. is a holding company which operates through subsidiaries, Global Cash Access, Inc. and Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc. The Company’s segments include Games and Payments. Global Cash Access, Inc. provides integrated gaming payments solutions, video and mechanical reel gaming content and technology solutions, as well as compliance and software. Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc., designs, manufactures and supplies gaming machines and systems. Everi Holdings Inc., formerly known as Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, United States. “

Everi Holdings (NYSE:EVRI) traded up 0.43% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.36. 46,809 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11. Everi Holdings has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $4.12. The company’s market capitalization is $155.89 million.

Everi Holdings (NYSE:EVRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. The business earned $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.81 million. Everi Holdings had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Everi Holdings will post ($0.68) EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1st Global Advisors Inc. raised its position in Everi Holdings by 7.1% in the second quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Everi Holdings during the second quarter valued at $130,000. American Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Everi Holdings by 30.0% in the second quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 30,329 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Everi Holdings by 118.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 34,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new position in Everi Holdings during the second quarter valued at $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc, formerly Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc, is a holding company. The Company operates through subsidiaries, including Everi Games Holding Inc and Everi Payments Inc It provides video and mechanical reel gaming content and technology solutions, integrated gaming payments solutions, and compliance and efficiency software.

