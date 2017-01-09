Evercore ISI Lowers Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) to Hold

Evercore ISI lowered shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday. They currently have $42.00 price target on the stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Hologic from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity set a $48.00 target price on Hologic and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays PLC set a $45.00 target price on Hologic and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hologic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Hologic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.86.
Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) traded up 0.30% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.00. 765,295 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.45 and a 200 day moving average of $37.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 1.17. Hologic has a 1-year low of $31.84 and a 1-year high of $41.01.
Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business earned $726.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.52 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 11.68%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic will post $2.15 EPS for the current year.
In other news, VP Karleen Marie Oberton sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $37,952.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,065 shares in the company, valued at $349,637.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOLX. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Hologic by 0.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Calvert Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 0.8% in the second quarter. Calvert Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 3.5% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.
Hologic Company Profile
Hologic, Inc is a developer, manufacturer and supplier of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems and surgical products with an emphasis on women’s health. The Company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical and Skeletal Health. The diagnostics products include Aptima family of assays, ThinPrep system, the Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test and Procleix blood screening assays.
