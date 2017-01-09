EV Energy Partners, L.P. (EVEP) Receives $2.19 Consensus PT from Analysts

EV Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:EVEP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.19.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EVEP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EV Energy Partners, L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of EV Energy Partners, L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Shares of EV Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:EVEP) opened at 2.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.00 and its 200-day moving average is $0.00. EV Energy Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $3.59.

EV Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:EVEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. The company earned $51.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.28 million. EV Energy Partners, L.P. had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 82.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts expect that EV Energy Partners, L.P. will post ($1.73) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of EV Energy Partners, L.P. by 38.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,489,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after buying an additional 414,324 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of EV Energy Partners, L.P. by 2.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EV Energy Partners, L.P. during the third quarter worth $250,000. KCG Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of EV Energy Partners, L.P. by 82.4% in the second quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 120,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 54,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EV Energy Partners, L.P. by 46.7% in the second quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 356,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 113,329 shares during the last quarter. 8.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EV Energy Partners, L.P. Company Profile

EV Energy Partners, L.P. is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas properties and all of its operations are located in the United States. The Company’s oil and natural gas properties are located in the Barnett Shale; the Appalachian Basin, which includes the Utica Shale; the San Juan Basin; Michigan; Central Texas, which includes the Austin Chalk area; the Mid-Continent areas in Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Kansas and Louisiana; the Monroe Field in Northern Louisiana, and the Permian Basin.

