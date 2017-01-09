Deutsche Bank AG upgraded shares of Euronav NV (NASDAQ:EURN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank AG currently has $10.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $8.50.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating on shares of Euronav NV in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronav NV from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup Inc. restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Euronav NV in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $12.00 target price on Euronav NV and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Euronav NV has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.93.

Shares of Euronav NV (NASDAQ:EURN) traded down 1.19% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.30. The stock had a trading volume of 43,335 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.24. Euronav NV has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $12.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 5.09.

WARNING: This piece was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/euronav-nv-eurn-rating-increased-to-buy-at-deutsche-bank-ag/1144843.html.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Doheny Asset Management CA boosted its position in Euronav NV by 6.1% in the third quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 1,061,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Euronav NV during the third quarter worth about $466,000. Edmond de Rothschild Europe boosted its stake in shares of Euronav NV by 48.4% in the third quarter. Edmond de Rothschild Europe now owns 119,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 39,025 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronav NV during the third quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Euronav NV during the third quarter valued at $137,000.

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.