EULAV Asset Management Purchases 4,100 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL)

EULAV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Tyler Technologies comprises approximately 0.9% of EULAV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $17,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 437.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 222.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $556,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 68.6% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $6,007,000. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) traded up 0.93% on Monday, hitting $149.17. The stock had a trading volume of 76,253 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.42. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.16 and a 52 week high of $175.77. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $197.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.33 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post $3.50 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Saturday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.33.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total value of $80,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,723,817.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian K. Miller sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.43, for a total value of $878,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,874,273.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of information management solutions and services for the public sector, with a focus on local governments. The Company provides professional information technology (IT) services to its clients, including software and hardware installation, data conversion, training and product modifications.

