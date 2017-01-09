EULAV Asset Management Has $26,762,000 Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX)

EULAV Asset Management continued to hold its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,400 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for about 1.4% of EULAV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $26,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $22,338,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $541,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $275,000. Headinvest LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 8.0% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 67,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,291,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaward Management Limited Partnership boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the second quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership now owns 18,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) traded up 0.38% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $118.81. 381,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60 and a beta of 0.51. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.48 and a 1-year high of $121.77.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $448.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.60 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 788.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post $2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $125.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.20.

In other news, Director William T. End sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $549,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,345,614.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan W. Ayers sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total transaction of $4,314,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

