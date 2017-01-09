EULAV Asset Management Continues to Hold Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY)

EULAV Asset Management continued to hold its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,000 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for approximately 0.9% of EULAV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $17,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth $100,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 200.0% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.8% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Bellwether Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 318.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) traded down 0.79% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $279.56. 261,602 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $278.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.12. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.12 and a 52 week high of $292.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.69.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 53.94% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post $10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Deutsche Bank AG lowered their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $307.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.79.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $263.96 per share, for a total transaction of $131,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert Allen Dumas sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total transaction of $1,166,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,737.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a specialty retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment and accessories in the United States. The Company offers its products to both do-it-yourself (DIY) and professional service provider customers. Its stores’ product line includes new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature control and engine parts; maintenance items, such as filters, lighting, engine additives and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers and truck accessories.

