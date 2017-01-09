Essilor International SA (EI) PT Set at €94.00 by J P Morgan Chase & Co

Essilor International SA (EPA:EI) received a €94.00 ($97.92) price target from analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co in a report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €113.00 ($117.71) price objective on Essilor International SA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Group set a €114.00 ($118.75) price objective on Essilor International SA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. HSBC set a €125.00 ($130.21) price objective on Essilor International SA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Societe Generale set a €115.00 ($119.79) price objective on Essilor International SA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a €140.00 ($145.83) price objective on Essilor International SA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €116.08 ($120.92).
Shares of Essilor International SA (EPA:EI) opened at 105.80 on Thursday. Essilor International SA has a 1-year low of €93.41 and a 1-year high of €124.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €102.76 and a 200-day moving average price of €110.73. The stock has a market capitalization of €22.77 billion and a PE ratio of 29.22.
About Essilor International SA
Essilor International SA, formerly Essilor International Compagnie Generale D’Optique SA, is an ophthalmic optics company. The Company designs, manufactures and markets a range of lenses to improve and protect eyesight. It also develops and markets equipment for prescription laboratories, and instruments and services for eye care professionals.
